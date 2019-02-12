Europe Tried It's Own "Green New Deal"----It Was a Disaster

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, February 12th, 2019

The Eurozone’s massive “green” policy plan has made the European Union countries suffer electricity and natural gas bills for households that are more than double those of the US, and unemployment is still twice that of the United States, while growth stagnates. In 2016 household electricity prices averaged 26.6 c/kWh in the Euro area and 12.7 c/kWh in the US.

Let us start debunking some myths about this last rabbit out of the interventionists’ hat.

 

 

 

 

