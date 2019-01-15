European Union In The Political Crosshairs----Sovereignist Uprising Dead Ahead

Salvini is trying to create a new political bloc — dubbed the "alliance of sovereignists" (alleanza di sovranisti) — that incorporates nationalists and populists from across Europe to contest the upcoming elections for the European Parliament. The objective is to reassert national sovereignty by changing the political composition of the European Parliament, and by extension the EU's executive, the European Commission, and eventually the European Council, where national leaders make the most important EU decisions.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-14/italy-building-anti-eu-axis