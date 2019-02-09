Ex-Insider Reveals Carmageddon At Tesla: Model 3 Deliveries Said To Plunge 55-60%

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, February 9th, 2019

Details trickling out over the 3,200-plus layoffs Tesla announced on January 18 are starting to paint a picture of what is happening on the demand side for the Model 3 in the US. According to two laid-off employees cited by Reuters, the company has gutted its delivery team of 230 people at its Las Vegas facility that delivered tens of thousands of Model 3s to buyers mostly in the US but also in Canada.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/02/09/carmageddon-for-tesla-model-3-us-deliveries-plunge-55-to-60-from-q4-laid-off-delivery-employees-tell-reuters/

 

 

 

