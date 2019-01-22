Existing Home Sales Plunge Below 5.0 Million---Lowest In Three Years

U.S. home sales tumbled to their lowest level in three years in December and house price increases slowed sharply, suggesting a further loss of momentum in the housing market.

The National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday existing home sales declined 6.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.99 million units last month. That was the lowest level since November 2015.

https://www.cnbc.com/2019/01/22/december-existing-home-sales-down-6point4percent-vs-1point3percent-expected.html?__source=twitter%7Cmain