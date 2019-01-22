Existing Home Sales Plunge Below 5.0 Million---Lowest In Three Years

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019

U.S. home sales tumbled to their lowest level in three years in December and house price increases slowed sharply, suggesting a further loss of momentum in the housing market.

The National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday existing home sales declined 6.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.99 million units last month. That was the lowest level since November 2015.

 

 

 

 

