Fake Research On Fake Russian By Russian Fakers

The secret effort, dubbed as the “Birmingham Project,” was facilitated by AET, a firm run by former Obama official Mikey Dickerson and funded by Silicon Valley billionaire Reid Hoffman, allocating $100,000 for the project.

Jonathan Morgan, the chief executive of New Knowledge, collaborated with the AET in reportedly creating thousands of fake Russian accounts on Twitter in a bid to give an impression that the Russians are supporting Republican candidate Roy Moore’s candidacy.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/12/no_author/creators-of-russian-meddling-also-behind-alabama-senate-race-trickery/