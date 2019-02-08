Farm Bankruptcies Surge To 10-Year High As The Donald's Trade War Bites

A wave of bankruptcies is sweeping the U.S. Farm Belt as trade disputes add pain to the low commodity prices that have been grinding down American farmers for years.

Throughout much of the Midwest, U.S. farmers are filing for chapter 12 bankruptcy protection at levels not seen for at least a decade, a Wall Street Journal review of federal data shows.“I’ve been through several dips in 40 years,” said Mr. Duensing. “This one here is gonna kick my butt.”

https://www.wsj.com/articles/this-one-here-is-gonna-kick-my-buttfarm-belt-bankruptcies-are-soaring-11549468759?mod=hp_lead_pos5