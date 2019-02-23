‘Father of Reaganomics’ Says ‘Get out of the Market’

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, February 23rd, 2019

David Stockman, the so-called “Father of Reaganomics,” is at it again with his most recent prognostication of doom for Wall Street and the broader economy, even as the stock market tests fresh highs for the year.

The 72-year-old politician and businessman, who was the director of Office of Management and Budget under President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, told Fox Business’s Neil Cavuto on Thursday that investors ought to get out of the market and retreat to the presumed safety of Treasury bills and cold, hard cash.

 

 

 

 

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/father-of-reaganomics-says-get-out-of-the-market-bonds-and-stocks-and-put-your-money-in-cash-2019-02-22

 

 

