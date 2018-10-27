Fear The L----It's The Economic Future

Markets are freaking out about the growing evidence for so many growth ceilings. The other term for it is an “L” shaped economic pattern. The economy, whichever one, they are all related by the eurodollar system, slows or contracts and then only comes back from it to an unusually small degree.

Economists and policymakers (redundant) are dumbfounded time and time again.

Some of these “L’s” are absolutely astounding. Take Brazil’s, for example. That economy was destroyed by the last “rising dollar”, eurodollar squeeze #3. By every reasonable expectation, symmetry should have been the predominant expectation. The farther any economy falls, the quicker and more energetically it rebounds. That’s symmetry, an almost Newtonian economic aspect.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=234096&preview_id=234096&preview_nonce=c651af6469&preview=true