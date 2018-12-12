Federal Debt Fixing To Cross $22 Trillion Level Soon

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, December 12th, 2018

The rapidly exploding U.S. national debt is about to cross another critical threshold.  According to the U.S. Treasury, the debt of the federal government is currently sitting at $21,854,296,172,540.94, and at our current pace we will likely hit the $22 trillion mark next month.  This is a horrifying national crisis, and yet nothing is being done about it.

 

 

 

http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/u-s-debt-poised-to-hit-the-22-trillion-mark-as-storm-clouds-indicate-we-could-have-another-financial-crisis

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.