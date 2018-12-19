FedEx Slashes Outlook----Recession Ahead!

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, December 19th, 2018

FedEx shares are plunging after what Morgan Stanley called a "jarring" cut to its annual forecasts, suggesting global growth is slowing far more than most expect - in fact, the bank hinted at the possibility of a "severe recession" unfolding - and prompting expectations of an "uber-dovish hike" by the Fed...... but everyone is pointing to the following comment from the press release: "Global trade has slowed in recent months and leading indicators point to ongoing deceleration in global trade near-term."

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-19/jarring-fedex-outlook-cut-suggests-severe-global-recession

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.