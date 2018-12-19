FedEx Slashes Outlook----Recession Ahead!

FedEx shares are plunging after what Morgan Stanley called a "jarring" cut to its annual forecasts, suggesting global growth is slowing far more than most expect - in fact, the bank hinted at the possibility of a "severe recession" unfolding - and prompting expectations of an "uber-dovish hike" by the Fed...... but everyone is pointing to the following comment from the press release: "Global trade has slowed in recent months and leading indicators point to ongoing deceleration in global trade near-term."

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-19/jarring-fedex-outlook-cut-suggests-severe-global-recession