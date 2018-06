You would never know it listening to the market cheerleaders but asset prices, both real and financial, are, once again, at extreme valuation levels relative to the trend economy. The valuation reality coupled with the prevailing, but false, “don’t worry” market narrative sets us up for another major financial crisis....

https://macromon.wordpress.com/2018/06/25/asset-prices-divorced-from-economic-reality-more-than-ever/