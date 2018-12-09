France Is # 1.......Tax Champion Of The World!

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, December 9th, 2018

While the dust has not yet settled in the streets of Paris, after sweeping protests against fuel tax hikes, it just so happens that France has taken the crown from Denmark as the most taxed country in 2017, the OECD found.

Among the 34 developed members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Emmanuel Macron leads the nation with the highest tax-to-GDP ratio, the organization reported. France leads with 46.2 percent of GDP against the average of 34.2 percent of other members, thus dropping the long-standing leader in the rating, Denmark

 

 

https://www.rt.com/business/445959-france-most-taxed-nation/

