France's Yellow Vests Tighten The Noose Around The EU And The Davos Crowd

Correct me if I’m wrong but France is already running a budget deficit that defies EU regulations. So, how is Macron going to pay for these programs and cuts?

Does Brussels even care? No, they don’t because Macron is one of theirs so anything that can save his government from extinction will be tolerated. But what this move by Macron signifies is how close the Yellow Vests are to winning, because there’s no way these kinds of things would be on the table if the political winds hadn’t shifted far enough to leave him badly exposed.

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2018/12/thomas-luongo/the-noose-tightens-around-the-eus-neck/