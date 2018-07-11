Global Debt Hits $247 Trillion----This Might Be A Problem!

Every quarter the Institute of International Finance publishes a new number of the total amount of global debt outstanding, and every quarter the result is the same: a new record high

Today was no exception: according to the IIF's latest Global Debt Monitor, the amount of debt held in the world rose by the biggest amount in two years during the first quarter of 2018, when it grew by $8 trillion to hit a new all time high of $247 trillion, up from $238 trillion as of Dec. 31, 2017 and up from by $30 trillion from the end of 2016.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-10/global-debt-hits-record-247-trillion-iif-issues-warning