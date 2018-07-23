Goldilocks On The Rocks: Why Next Week's GDP Will Be "The Last Best Print"

Try not to get carried away. Amid the inevitable cries of ’Goldilocks’, a more important story lies below the surface. An unusually large number of one-off factors appear to have boosted 2Q GDP, many of which are directly related to escalating trade concerns. As companies and countries race to secure supplies that may become expensive later on, exports have surged and inventories have swelled. If these trends are one-time adjustments (and our economists believe they are), the ‘payback’ in 2H could be significant. Enjoy the 2Q GDP number, which may be the last best print for a while.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-22/goldilocks-rocks-one-bank-expects-next-weeks-gdp-be-last-best-print