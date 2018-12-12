Good Job, Emmanuel! France's Debt To Soar On Top Of World's Highest Taxes

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, December 12th, 2018

Macron's sweeteners are coming at a cost," Berenberg Economists Kallum Pickering and Florian Hense said in a research note Tuesday."They add up to 10 billion euros or slightly more, equivalent to 0.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). On top of the already announced 4 billion to cancel the fuel tax hike, this could push the 2019 deficit from 2.8 percent to 3.4 percent of GDP unless offset by savings, which will be difficult to find," they noted. France's debt-to-GDP will likely rise beyond 100 percent as a result of the concessions too.

 

 

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/11/macrons-multi-billion-giveaways-could-cost-france-dearly.html

 

