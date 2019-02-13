Good Job, Mario! After $3T Bond-Buying Spree Europe Heading Into The Tank

As evidence, Bloomberg cites the same data that we highlighted last week, namely that industrial production across the 19-nation euro area is "falling at the fastest pace since the financial crisis, and deteriorating demand is evident as the region finds itself squeezed between international and domestic drags." According to Wednesday data, industrial output for the Euro area slumped 0.9% in December from November, double the forecast, while the annual decline was the steepest since 2009.

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-02-13/things-are-deteriorating-quite-fast-europe-emerges-worlds-weakest-link