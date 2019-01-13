Good Riddance To The (Fake) Liberal International Order

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, January 13th, 2019

Walter Russell Mead, in a year-end article, echoed this zeitgeist when he described the “liberal international order” as the biggest loser of 2018. This sounds alarming, until we realize that the “liberal international order” is not the classical sense liberal, nor fully international, nor even much of an order. It consists of a morass of international treaties and institutions, all of which are designed to replace the norms of the free market with the dictates of unelected bureaucrats. That is not “liberalism” in the classical sense, which allows free markets the maximum possible rein, with small governments confining themselves to setting up rules of trade and information provision. It is also anathema to individual freedom of all kinds.

 

 

 

https://www.tbwns.com/2019/01/07/the-bears-lair-heaven-preserve-us-from-a-flat-world/

 

