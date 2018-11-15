Greenspan Got That Right---Calls Trump's Trade Wars Insane

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, November 15th, 2018
Throughout his career, Greenspan has mostly been a contrarian indicator. But he has been consistently right about trade.

 

