Heads Up, Donald: The Folks Who Killed The Last Two Deals With North Korea Work For You!

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, February 10th, 2019

North Korea reached agreements with both the Clinton and George W. Bush administrations that could have averted that threat, had they been completed.Instead, a group of Bush administration officials led by then-Vice President Dick Cheney sabotaged both agreements, and Pyongyang went on to make rapid strides on both nuclear and missile development, leading ultimately to the successful late November 2017 North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test.

 

 

 

 

https://truthout.org/articles/how-cheney-and-his-allies-created-the-north-korea-nuclear-missile-crisis/

