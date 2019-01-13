Here Comes The East Asian Mega-Bust----Collapsed Births & Childbearing Populations

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, January 13th, 2019

The floor under the East Asia neighborhood (consisting of China, Japan, South / North Korea, Taiwan, & Mongolia) is about to fall away.  These nations (combined) equal slightly more than 20% of the global population and consume 27% of total global energy.  From 2000 through 2016, this region (spearheaded by China) represented 48% of the global growth in total energy consumption.  So, when I tell you these countries are economically entering long-term domestic declines (or perhaps outright collapses), the impacts will reverberate everywhere.

 

 

 

https://econimica.blogspot.com/2019/01/economic-breakdown-starts-in-east-asia.html

 

