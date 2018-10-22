Here Comes The National Team---More Monetary Cocaine For The Red Ponzi

With pressure mounting and anxiety setting in, China's stock markets are anticipating the comeback of the 'national team,'" read the opening sentence of an early-Friday morning article from Beijing-based business media group Caixin. Sure enough, the Shanghai Composite rallied 4.1% off morning lows to close the session up 2.6%. The ChiNext growth index surged 5.6% from its opening level to gain 3.7% for the day. Friday's afternoon rally, however, couldn't erase the week's losses. The Shanghai Composite ended this week down another 2.2%. ChiNext's Friday melt-up reduced the week's losses to 1.5%.

