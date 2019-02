John Bolton never met a war he didn’t like, except Vietnam. That would be the one he refused to fight in. Today he is calling up every marker he has to create the narrative for a legal justification for an attack on Iran that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spilled the beans on just before the Warsaw Stink Fest last week.

