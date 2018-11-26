Here They Go Again----Cash-Out Refis In Q3 Highest Since 2007

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, November 26th, 2018

Rising mortgage rates are crushing much of the refinancing market. But Americans are still using refis to pull cash out of their homes.

More than 80% of borrowers who refinanced in the third quarter chose the “cash out” option, withdrawing $14.6 billion in equity out of their homes, according to government-sponsored mortgage corporation Freddie Mac . That is the highest share of cash-out refis since 2007.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/borrowers-are-tapping-their-homes-for-cash-even-as-rates-rise-1543159864?mod=hp_lead_pos4

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.