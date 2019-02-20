Here They Go Again: China Is The New Villain Because The Warfare State Always Needs An Enemy

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, February 20th, 2019

Today our government is trying to break apart Sino-American interdependence, weaken China, and prevent it from overtaking us in wealth, competence, and influence.  We have slapped tariffs on it, barred investment from it, charged it with pilfering intellectual property, arrested its corporate executives, blocked tech transfers to it, restricted what its students can study here, banned its cultural outreach to our universities, and threatened to bar its students from entering them.  We are aggressively patrolling the waters and air spaces off its coasts and islands.  Whether China deserves to be treated this way or not, we are leaving it little reason to want to cooperate with us.

 

 

 

 

 

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/02/18/will-the-trade-war-lead-to-real-war-with-china/

 

