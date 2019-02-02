Here We Go Again: Dollar Shorts And "Dollar" Shortage

Selling US$ reserves is a reaction, and a pretty clear one. Dollar shorts and shortages, that’s all this is. You have to have dollars to participate in global trade. There is only the one hermit kingdom left on earth, which means that practically every economy that exists today must find dollars somewhere in order to trade (and even North Korea attempts to source them clandestinely).

This further proposes a global economy rather than separated systems.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=275352&preview_id=275352&preview_nonce=643727e80b&preview=true