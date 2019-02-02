Here We Go Again: Dollar Shorts And "Dollar" Shortage

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, February 2nd, 2019

Selling US$ reserves is a reaction, and a pretty clear one. Dollar shorts and shortages, that’s all this is. You have to have dollars to participate in global trade. There is only the one hermit kingdom left on earth, which means that practically every economy that exists today must find dollars somewhere in order to trade (and even North Korea attempts to source them clandestinely).

This further proposes a global economy rather than separated systems.

 

 

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=275352&preview_id=275352&preview_nonce=643727e80b&preview=true

 

 

 

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.