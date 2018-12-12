Hey, Donald! Your Capitulation To DOD's $750 Billion Budget Is Fiscal Madness

By David Stockman. Posted On Wednesday, December 12th, 2018

Apparently, Trump has already changed his mind. After meeting last week with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the chairmen of the armed services committees, the White House has reversed course. According to Politico, Trump will now propose to Congress a $750 billion military budget for fiscal year 2020, a $50 billion hike from his previous position.

Trump is on the verge of making a dangerous mistake, one that would both worsen America’s budding fiscal crisis and perpetuate the strategic drift national security policy has taken over previous years.

 

 

 

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/trump-can-still-flip-the-fiscally-irresponsible-status-quo

