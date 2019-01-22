Hey, Mr. President! Stop Tearing Up Those Property Deeds

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019

To get that land, the government would have to resort to eminent domain: a power that allows the state to seize property from unwilling owners. The result would be one of the largest federal condemnations in modern U.S. history. In Texas alone, there are some 4,900 parcels of privately owned land within 500 feet of the probable route of the wall. In Arizona, some 62 miles of the route is owned by the Tohono O’odham Nation, which opposes the wall because it would damage the tribe’s land and impede ties with members across the border. No one knows exactly how many homes, businesses and tribal properties would have to be condemned. But it is likely that thousands of people would suffer.

 

 

