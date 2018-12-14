Hey, Stock Gamblers! You've Been Warned For The Last Time---Six Reasons Why The Bull Is done

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, December 14th, 2018

With a record 90% of asset classes down for the year and almost half of S&P 500 Index SPX, -1.81%  components in a bear market, hopes are for a Santa Claus rally to save what’s left of a terrible investment year. And while markets may still see sizable rallies, the warning signs are still all around us, and they send a clear message: The 10-year bull market will come to an end, and the investing and trading climate is changing dramatically, possibly, for years to come.

 

 

 

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/stock-investors-you-have-now-been-warned-for-the-last-time-2018-12-14

