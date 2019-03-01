Hijacked In Hanoi----How The Neocons Defenestrated The Donald

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, March 1st, 2019

Since that first, historic meeting last year in Singapore, Trump’s foreign policy team has become the exact opposite of what that meeting symbolized.

Belligerent, threatening, cocky, obnoxious and ignorant only partially cover the depths to which Mike Pompeo, John Bolton and Trump himself have taken U.S. diplomacy. There are many who still think that Trump is working for peace in the world. But, even if he is, the reality is that he’s not in charge of anything anymore.

 

 

 

https://tomluongo.me/2019/02/28/north-korea-talks-breakdown-trump-keeps-the-empire-happy/

