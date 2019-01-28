Holy Moley! Nancy Charges: "Deliberate, Coordinated Attempt By To Trump Campaign Officials To Influence The 2016 Election...."

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, January 28th, 2019

After some deep thinking Pelosi finally found the people who are guilty of winning Trump the election:

“The indictment of Roger Stone makes clear that there was a deliberate, coordinated attempt by top Trump campaign officials to influence the 2016 election and subvert the will of the American people. ...

Top Trump campaign officials deliberately tried "to influence the 2016 election"? Holy moley! They "subverted the will of the American people" by asking them to vote for Trump? Incredible! The Trump campaign worked to get Trump elected? Isn't that illegal?

 

 

 

