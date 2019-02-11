Home Alone No More: Tesla Faces Flood Of Competition Including New SUV/Pickup Supplier

Once more companies join the fray with their electric cars, analyst Adam Jonas expects the next serious competition to come from a “clean sheet” startup, “with access to talent and capital focused on the fastest growing segments of pickup trucks & SUVs.” Rivian Automotive is developing a pickup truck and a sport utility vehicle and, according to Jonas, is one of the larger startups focused on complete electric vehicles in terms of headcount.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-02-11/upstart-rivian-flagged-as-tesla-disrupter-in-suvs-and-pickups