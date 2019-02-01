Home Sales----Getting Weaker, Heading For Ugly

What will home sales look like in January and February? Very, very lousy, according to pending home sales, a measure that counts how many contracts were signed. Contract signings run roughly one or two months ahead of when the sales close and are reported as sales. The measure of pending home sales for December projects actual home sales in January and February. To that tune, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said that its Pending Home Sales Index for December fell to the lowest level since April 2014:

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/01/31/us-home-sales-to-get-even-uglier-in-near-future/