Last year, President Trump suggested a move tantamount to destroying NATO: the withdrawal of the United States.......In the days around a tumultuous NATO summit meeting last summer, they said, Mr. Trump told his top national security officials that he did not see the point of the military alliance, which he presented as a drain on the United States.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/14/us/politics/nato-president-trump.html