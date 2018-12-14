How America's Faux Capitalism Works....Until It Doesn't

Is this another soft decline like that of mid-2015 to early-2016, where the DJIA fell 12 percent before quickly resuming its uptrend? Or is this the start of a brutal bear market – the kind that wipes out portfolios and blows up investment funds?

The stars in the night’s sky tell us this is the latter. For example, when peering out into the night’s sky even the most untrained eye can identify the three ominous stars that are lining up with mechanical precision. These stars include a stock market top, followed by a monster corporate debt buildup, and a fading economy. In short, the stock market’s latest break is presaging a corporate credit crisis and global recession.

