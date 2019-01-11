How Central Bankers Destroyed Honest Price Discovery

The environment [of quantitative easing] causes some strategies to flourish and multiply, while others die off. The abnormally long, QE-fueled bull market killed off anything that wasn’t, at its core, a short volatility strategy. Now, whether it’s risky credit, levered equities, or risk parity, almost all strategies are taking similar risks. QE has done something much more damaging than the Fed could have imagined. It changed the very nature of the market, destroying the diversity of the market ecosystem, and making it incredibly vulnerable to the smallest change in the macro environment.”

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/?p=264296&preview_id=264296&preview_nonce=e2d8410b38&preview=true