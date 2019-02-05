How U.S. Mission Creep in Syria and Iraq Could Trigger War With Iran

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, February 5th, 2019

incident in Syria two years ago involving the transport of an Iranian port-a-potty nearly led to a confrontation between American and Iranian forces, underscoring just how quickly even minor events could escalate there.

The episode, told here for the first time, is particularly instructive as the Trump administration signals it might leave behind a small force in both Syria and Iraq to monitor Iranian activities.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/02/04/how-u-s-mission-creep-in-syria-and-iraq-could-trigger-war-with-iran/

 

 

