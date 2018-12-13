Imperial Over-Reach: The Ridiculous Sanctions Case Against Meng Wanzhou

But here’s the catch: The U.S. government wants not just Americans to obey its sanctions. It expects the entire world to obey its dictates. That’s the way the U.S. Empire works. It claims worldwide jurisdiction for its decrees, edicts, and laws. Thus, when President Trump issues a decree that says “No more trading with Iran,” the people of the United States are, of course, expected to comply with it but so are the people of China and every other country in the world. If foreigners refuse to comply with Trump’s dictatorial edicts and instead continue trading with Iran, they are arrested, extradited, prosecuted, incarcerated in a U.S. penitentiary, and fined.

https://www.fff.org/2018/12/13/dismiss-the-sanctions-charges-against-meng-wanzhou/