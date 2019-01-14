Imperial Washington's Arrogant Excuse For Election Meddling And Military Intervention: We Good, They Bad

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, January 14th, 2019

And that’s really the only argument that empire loyalists have going for them on this subject. The US is different because the US has moral authority. It’s okay for the US to continue to interfere in the political affairs of foreign nations while it would be an unforgivable and outrageous “act of war” for a nation like Russia to do the exact same thing, because the US is countering the interests of the Bad Guys while Russia is countering the interests of the Good Guys. Who decided who the Good Guys and Bad Guys are in this argument? The US.

 

