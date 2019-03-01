Imperial Washington's Regime Change Folly: Why North Korea Has Nukes And Wants To Keep Them

By David Stockman. Posted On Friday, March 1st, 2019

If the U.S. government had never committed that illegal act in the first place — that is, if it hadn’t intervened in the Korean War, it is a virtual certainty that North Korea would never have acquired nuclear weapons. That’s because the only reason it acquired nukes in the first place was to deter a U.S. regime-change operation against North Korea, especially one involving a U.S. invasion of the country. Since a nuking of South Korea would obviously interfere with a reunification of the country and even might radiate much of North Korea, North Korea would have had no incentive to acquire nuclear weapons but for the U.S. government’s illegal intervention and presence in South Korea.

 

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.fff.org/2019/03/01/national-security-statism-and-north-koreas-nukes/

 

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.