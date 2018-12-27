In Iraq Trump Makes Ringing Call To Scale Back Washington's Global Empire

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, December 27th, 2018

President Donald Trump used a lightning visit to Iraq -- his first with US troops in a conflict zone since being elected -- to defend the withdrawal from Syria and declare an end to America's role as the global "policeman."

"It's not fair when the burden is all on us," he said. "We don't want to be taken advantage of any more by countries that use us and use our incredible military to protect them. They don't pay for it and they're going to have to."

"We are spread out all over the world. We are in countries most people haven't even heard about. Frankly, it's ridiculous," he added.

https://news.yahoo.com/us-president-donald-trump-makes-surprise-iraq-visit-202712294.html

