In Praise Of Christmas Tree Salesmen

It has become fashionable to disparage the "consumerism" of Christmas time, and to complain that Americans spend to much money at Christmas. Given the debts that Americans take on at Christmas time, there is no doubt some truth to this assessment. But it's important to keep in mind that without the marketplace and its entrepreneurs and workers, even the basics of a festive holiday would be unattainable. It's thanks to markets that turkeys, toys, and Christmas trees can be mass produced and delivered to a great many ordinary people at a reasonable price.

http://davidstockmanscontracorner.com/wp-admin/post.php?post=258020&action=edit