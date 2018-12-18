Inside Oracle's "Beat": Improved Everything--Tax Rate, One-Timers, Buybacks--- Except Profits

By David Stockman. Posted On Monday, December 17th, 2018

For one thing, the only reason the company beat EPS forecasts of $0.78 is because of Oracle's massive buybacks, as the company bought back another $10 billion of its stock in the second quarter, following a repurchase of $10 billion in Q1. As a result, ORCL's diluted shares outstanding decline by 466 million from 4.283 billion to 3.817 billion. Had ORCL not repurchase roughly 210MM in shares in the current quarter, its EPS would have been a 2 cent miss of 76 cents.

There's more. Not only did Oracle benefit from the generosity of its creditors, as the company's net debt rose to $9 billion at the end of Q2 vs a net cash position of $7 billion at the start of the fiscal year, and used the proceeds to repurchase $20 billion in stock in the first two quarters, but Oracle's income tax provision also tumbled, from 21.7% in Q2 2017 to just 15.9% in the current quarter. As a result even though the company's pre-tax income declined 2% to $2.774 billion, its after-tax net income actually rose by 5% to $2.333 billion.

And a little more. Looking at the company's diluted GAAP EPS reveals a far more modest number of just $0.61. And yet, the non-GAAP EPS number is materially higher, or $0.80. Why?

 

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-17/here-s-reason-why-oracle-beat-earnings-three-words

David Stockman's Contra Corner is the only place where mainstream delusions and cant about the Warfare State, the Bailout State, Bubble Finance and Beltway Banditry are ripped, refuted and rebuked. Subscribe now to receive David Stockman’s latest posts by email each day as well as his model portfolio, Lee Adler’s Daily Data Dive and David’s personally curated insights and analysis from leading contrarian thinkers.