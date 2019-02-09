Inside Wisconsin’s Disastrous $4.5 Billion Deal With Foxconn

By David Stockman. Posted On Saturday, February 9th, 2019

Interviews with 49 people familiar with Foxconn’s Wisconsin project, including more than a dozen current and former employees close to its efforts there, show how hollow the boosters’ assurances have been all along. While Foxconn for months declined requests to interview executives, insiders describe a chaotic environment with ever-changing goals far different from what Trump and others promised.

 

 

 

 

 

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2019-02-06/inside-wisconsin-s-disastrous-4-5-billion-deal-with-foxconn?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter_axiosam&stream=top

 

