iPhone Sales Croak, China’s Economy Deteriorating Faster than Expected

By David Stockman. Posted On Thursday, January 3rd, 2019

On Wednesday after the market closed, Apple released a letter to shareholders in which it said that revenues are going to be a lot worse in the quarter ended December 29 than its guidance two months ago, that iPhone revenues have dropped year-over-year, that China’s economic problems are deeper than expected, and that iPhone revenues are hurting elsewhere too. This confirms a series of revenue warnings from Apple suppliers.

 

 

 

https://wolfstreet.com/2019/01/02/iphone-sales-croak-china-particularly-bad-apple-warns-shares-plunge/

 

