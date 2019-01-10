It Starts---Germany Probably Just Slide Into Recession

Germany may be in recession, economists said, after they trawled through an unexpectedly horrible set of industrial and manufacturing data published on Wednesday’s from the world’s fourth-largest economy. German industrial production fell by -1.9% in November. Year over year, production hit a low of -4.6% – the biggest trough since the 2008 crisis. Germany’s exports fell -0.4% month over month in November, the government reported today.

