It's Baaack........Vol-Pocalypse!

And so, with markets sloughing off a brutal fourth quarter, prompting some in the financial press to speculate about whether the bulls are back in charge, Cole is making his triumphant return to MacroVoices to offer his take on the volatility that gripped markets during the fourth quarter, along with a word to the wise: The unwind of the massive short-vol trade that Cole predicted more than a year ago isn't over.

Rather, it's just beginning

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-12/chris-cole-coming-2-trillion-short-vol-blowup-could-be-more-devastating-1987