An epic bond-buying spree by Japan's central bank means it's now sitting on assets worth more than the country's entire economy.

Data released by the Bank of Japan on Tuesday show that its total holdings stand at 553.6 trillion yen ($4.9 trillion) following years of money printing aimed at jump starting the country's stagnant economy. That's bigger than Japan's annual gross domestic product at the end of the second quarter — and more than five times the size of Apple's ( APPL ) market value.