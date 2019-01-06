John Bolton---A Demented War Criminal By Any Other Name

By David Stockman. Posted On Sunday, January 6th, 2019

The illegal 2003 invasion and occupation of Iraq has, thus far, left approximately 1 million Iraqis dead. That is roughly 5 percent of the total population of that country.

If a foreign military superpower invaded and occupied the US and annihilated 5 percent of the total population here, that would be 16,300,000 dead US citizens.

President Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser, John Bolton, still thinks the mass destruction of Iraq was a good idea.

 

 

 

https://truthout.org/articles/for-bolton-the-slaughter-of-1-million-iraqis-is-a-job-qualification/

 

 

