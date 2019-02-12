Just Admit It, Fed &Co! Keynesian Central Banking Has Been An Abject Failure

By David Stockman. Posted On Tuesday, February 12th, 2019

Warning. Rant Alert: The global central bank easy money experiment has failed and it is past time that central bankers stopped bullshitting us and just admitted it. Europe is about to enter a recession and rates are still negative, the US Fed just tried to reduce its balance sheet with the greatest economic backwind in years (tax cuts, record buybacks, 3% GDP growth) and still they failed miserably, forced once again to halt all rate hike efforts. After 10 years of being non stop “accommodative” the Fed tried for 3 months to not be accommodative and it blew up in their face as the bottom dropped out of markets.

 

 

 

 

 

https://northmantrader.com/2019/02/11/rant-alert/

 

